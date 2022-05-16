Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni

We have seen and loved the actor Nagarjuna in his movies and today let us know more in detail about the wife of the actor, Amala Akkineni
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 18:14
movie_image: 
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor Nagarjuna and winning the hearts of the fans not only at the regional level but at the national level. Not only with his amazing acting contribution but also with his style the actor has indeed created a mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans. 

We have seen and loved the actor Nagarjuna in his movies and today let us know more in detail about the wife of the actor, Amala Akkineni. 

ALSO READ – (Wow! Here is how Sonal Chauhan's birthday celebrations with her close friends looked like

Amala Akkineni is an Indian actress, Bharatanatyam dancer, and animal welfare activist, She has predominantly worked in Tamil films, in addition to Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada-language films

Amala was born in Calcutta to a Bengali Indian Navy officer and an Irish mother. She has a brother. Amala holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Bharatanatyam from Kalakshetra college of fine arts, Madras now Chennai. 

Do you know she gave many live performances worldwide too. 

Amala made her debut in a Tamil film titled Mythili Ennai Kaathali, directed by T. Rajendar, which was a huge box office hit

Amala married Telugu actor Nagarjuna on 11 June 1992 and the couple has a son, actor Akhil Akkineni born in 1994. She is the step-mother of actor Naga Chaitanya

No doubt these are some beautiful pictures of the couple Nagarjuna and I will look forward to see some more beautiful pictures coming from the side of this couple. What are your views on the actor Nagarjuna and his wife? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – ('RRR' buzz: Will Ram Charan, NTR watch the first show in disguise with fans?)

Nagarjuna Akkineni Amala Akkineni NAGARJUNA AKKINENI FANS NAGARJUNA AKKINENI FAMILY Naga Chaitanya Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 18:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Everybody wants to be the face of the show and explore themselves and post Devanshi, I saw this as an opportunity to evolve as an artist: Karuna Pandey on shooting for Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Karuna Pandey is a powerhouse of talent.After a long time, she will be seen in the leading role of Pushpa, in...
Exclusive! “This story is close to my heart” Nakul Mehta on his short movie Tasalli se
MUMBAI: Actor Nakuul Mehta is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space, we have...
OMG! Check out who's on fire on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's...
Hotness alert! Fans can't take their eyes off these sensuous pictures of GHKKPM's fame Ayesha Singh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
EXCLUSIVE! My character is layered beautifully where he is negative, grey and positive at the same time in different situations: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se actor Romanch Mehta
MUMBAI: Romanch Mehta has done an array of shows on television.We certainly cannot have enough of him on television....
Dharm Yoddha Garud: What! Takshak and Kaliya stunned to witness bodies falling from the sky
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
Latest Video