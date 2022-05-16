Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor Nagarjuna and winning the hearts of the fans not only at the regional level but at the national level. Not only with his amazing acting contribution but also with his style the actor has indeed created a mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

We have seen and loved the actor Nagarjuna in his movies and today let us know more in detail about the wife of the actor, Amala Akkineni.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Here is how Sonal Chauhan's birthday celebrations with her close friends looked like)

Amala Akkineni is an Indian actress, Bharatanatyam dancer, and animal welfare activist, She has predominantly worked in Tamil films, in addition to Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada-language films

Amala was born in Calcutta to a Bengali Indian Navy officer and an Irish mother. She has a brother. Amala holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Bharatanatyam from Kalakshetra college of fine arts, Madras now Chennai.

Do you know she gave many live performances worldwide too.

Amala made her debut in a Tamil film titled Mythili Ennai Kaathali, directed by T. Rajendar, which was a huge box office hit

Amala married Telugu actor Nagarjuna on 11 June 1992 and the couple has a son, actor Akhil Akkineni born in 1994. She is the step-mother of actor Naga Chaitanya

No doubt these are some beautiful pictures of the couple Nagarjuna and I will look forward to see some more beautiful pictures coming from the side of this couple. What are your views on the actor Nagarjuna and his wife? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – ('RRR' buzz: Will Ram Charan, NTR watch the first show in disguise with fans?)