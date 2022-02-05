Must read! Meet the wife of thalapathy Vijay, Sangeeta Sornalingam

MUMBAI: Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, who is also known as Thalapathy Vijay is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in acting space. The actor is known for his contribution in Tamil industry, but talking about the fans, they are not only at the regional level but they are at the national level.

No doubt Thalapathy Vijay is one of the mass actor whose movies are always looked up to. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and winning the hearts of the fans, today let us know more in detail about the wife of the actor, Sangeeta Sornalingam

Sangeeta Sornalingam was born on 14th April 1972 in Sri Lanka. An industrialist is what she does for a living. The daughter of a Sri Lankan industrialist who lives in the UK, she hails from Tamil culture. Subsequent to seeing Vijay’s film Poove Unakkaga delivered during the year 1996 she was exceptionally intrigued and turned into his fan.

Sangeeta Sornalingam is the real name of Sangeeta who is also called as Sangeeta Vijay in her family and by close friends.

Talking about the educational qualification she has completed her graduation in journalism.

She got married to actor Thalapathy (Vijay) in the year 199, and together the couple has a son named Jason Vijay and a daughter named Divya Sasha. Film director S. A. Chandrasekhar is her father-in-law and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar is her mother-in-law.

Indeed, these pictures of the couple have given us major couple goals and we would really like to see more of them in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actor Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam, do let us know in the comments section below.

