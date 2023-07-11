Must read! Meet Zeenat Aman's son Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan

We have seen and loved versatile actress Zeenat Aman and today let us know more about the sons of the legendary actress
ZAHAAN

MUMBAI : Over the time with hr acting craft versatile actress Zeenat Aman has been ruling the hearts of millions, with her brilliant acting and her strong performances she has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always looks forward to the new movies and, till today when we see the actress's work we love to see it all over again.

Today taking to her social media handle legendary star Zeenat Aman revealed about her eye surgery, the fans were showering all the love and were wishing her for good health, she has dropped a picture with her son Zahaan Khan, and now today let us know the kids of the actress Zeenat Aman Zahaan KHan and Azaan Khan.

Azaan Khan, who is the son of the versatile actress Zeenat JI, is a film director, Azaan Khan appeared in the films Ek Numbar Ka Chor and Dil as a child, he has directed movie titled Bankster, indeed he has been contributing in his small way, and we look forward to see more the star Azaan Khan in the coming days, on the other hand other son named Zahaan Khan was also seen in small role in the movie Gang, he had played Jackie Shroff's son in the movie, well he is a film composer and we shall see what he has to offer with his projects in the future.

Azaan Khan 

Zahaan Khan 


Indeed they both are less to be seen around the city and we shall look forward to see more of them as the picture has now grabbed the attention today which was dropped by Zeenat Ji, what are your views on this, do share in the comment section below.

