Must Read! Merry Christmas First Reviews: Vignesh Shivan Applauds Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Outstanding Performances

MUMBAI: The upcoming thriller "Merry Christmas," directed by Sriram Raghavan, has garnered praise from those who had the opportunity to watch it before its theatrical release on January 12. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram Stories to express his awe at the outstanding performances by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in this gripping thriller.

Vignesh Shivan's Instagram post read, "Absolutely awestruck by the outstanding performances from @actorvijaysethupathi & @katrinakaif in this superbly written thrilling screenplay from the genius @sriram.raghavanofficial takes us back to Alfred Hitchcock times @ipritamofficial's music is another major pillar, the last 30 mins is just too good! Enjoy it in theatres from Jan 12th! Totally proud of you Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi! You just held it all together with effortless ease."

Film trade analyst Sathish Kumar M added his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), describing "Merry Christmas" as a vintage thriller film with intriguing scenes in the police station in the second half and a climax with Sriram Raghavan's distinctive style.

Delusional Amphibian, another X user, commented on the film's slow-burning mystery drama, highlighting the need to invest in the initial 1.5 hours for the payoff in the final act. The user praised Vijay Sethupathi's performance and recommended watching the movie without comparing it to "Andhadhun."

Cine Observer on X called "Merry Christmas" a slow-burn thriller with a gentle pace for the most part, commending Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for their performances. Films and Stuffs tweeted about the chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, mentioning that they completely held and shouldered the first half of the film, leading to a riveting second half.

"Merry Christmas" has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors in each version. The Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The film is set to deliver a thrilling experience for audiences when it hits theatres.

