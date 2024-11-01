Must Read! Metro...In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's Awaited Film Postponed to September 2024

MUMBAI : The eagerness surrounding Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, featuring a star-studded cast has taken another turn as the film experiences a postponed release date. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh contribute to the ensemble, heightening the anticipation for the movie.

Initially slated for release on 29th March 2024, Metro...In Dino has now pushed its release to a later date, with the new premiere scheduled for 13th September 2024. This shift has left audiences eagerly awaiting the heartwarming stories of modern-day couples portrayed by the talented cast.

The film promises to captivate viewers with the performances of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, creating a buzz around the incredible on-screen chemistry.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd, Metro...In Dino boasts direction by Anurag Basu and music by Pritam. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

As fans gear up for an immersive experience into the modern-day tales of love and relationships, the wait has been extended, making the release on 13th September 2024 an eagerly anticipated event.

