Must Read! Mission Impossible 7, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: After a great weekend, Tom Cruise starrer shows a shocking drop; Kiara-Kartik’s collects in lakhs for first time

MUMBAI: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had a mid-week release and it collected Rs. 12.3 crore on its day one which is quite good. The movie did reasonably well at the box office on Thursday and Friday, but it showed exceptional growth on Saturday and Sunday.

In its five-day extended weekend, the movie collected Rs. 63.50 crore (all languages) which is damn good. It was expected that the movie will stay stable at the box office on Monday and maybe it will have a similar collection that it did on Thursday and Friday, around Rs. 8-9 crore.

However, that didn’t happen as the movie has shown a shocking drop at the box office by collecting only Rs. 5 crore (all languages) on its first Monday. So, in six days, the film has collected Rs. 68.5 crore (all languages). For now, it looks like the movie might end its extended week one with around Rs. 80-85 crore which will be very good, but a bit below expectations.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha got its first collection in lakhs on its third Monday. The film collected Rs. 80 lakh, taking the till date total to Rs. 78.06 crore. It is a successful venture for its makers and it looks like the movie might end its theatrical run with around Rs. 85 crore at the box office.

