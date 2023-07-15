Must Read! Mission Impossible 7, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer collects a good amount in three days; Kartik-Kiara’s film stays stable

MUMBAI :Mission: Impossible is a franchise that has a great fan following in India as well. Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had a mid-week release and it hit the big screens on 12th July 2023. The Hollywood biggie took an opening of Rs. 12.30 crore (all languages) in India which is very good. The movie showed a minimal drop on Thursday and continued to be stable on Friday.

MI 7 on Thursday collected Rs. 9 crore (all languages), and as per early estimates, the movie collected Rs. 9.25 crore (all languages) on Friday; taking the 3-day total to Rs. 30.55 crore. The film is expected to do well on today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday).

For now, it looks like Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will collect around Rs. 50-55 crore at the box office in its extended weekend which will be good. But, it will be interesting to see how the film will perform at the box office from Monday onwards.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is being stable at the box office. As per early estimates, the movie on its third Friday collected Rs. 1.20 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 73.61.



For Hindi moviegoers, right now only SPK is the option as there are no big films releasing in theatres till 28th July 2023. So, it will benefit the movie. For now, it looks like SatyaPrem Ki Katha will end its theatrical run at around Rs. 80-85 crore.

