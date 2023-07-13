Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop

MUMBAI : This week, there’s no big Hindi film releasing in theatres, but a Hollywood biggie like Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has hit the big screens. The Tom Cruise starrer which is the seventh instalment in Mission Impossible series has taken a good start at the box office.

Mission Impossible films have been doing well in India. The sixth instalment of the film had taken an opening of Rs. 10 crore, and Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has taken a better start than the previous instalment. MI 7 has collected Rs. 12.30 crore (all languages). While it was expected that it might open to a better number, still it has taken a good start.

The reviews of the movie have been excellent, so we can expect it to show a growth at the box office in the coming days, especially during the weekend.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the film showed a drop on its second Wednesday and as per early estimates, the film collected Rs. 1.25 crore on day 14, taking the till date total to Rs. 71.41 crore.

This week, Kartik and Kiara starrer will face a tough competition from MI 7. However, there’s no Hindi film releasing in the next couple of weeks, so Hindi film audiences only have SPK as an option, and that might help the movie at the box office.

