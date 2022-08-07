Must Read! "Mitali is someone who Express very less, so it was really very challenging to Express her feeling on screen" Taapsee Pannu on playing Mitali Raj in Shabash Mithu

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her choice of script the actress Taapsee Pannu has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic titled to Shabash Mithu which is the biopic of Indian women cricketer, Mithali Raj.

While conversation Taapsee Pannu revealed that in her life she has never played cricket she has never picked up the bat, the only cricket she has played is fielding, and when she got the opportunity to play Mithali Raj in the movie she was very fortunate and blessed to play such iconic personality on screen. She had to go many physical and cricket training to play such icon on big screen. Taapsee Pannu also says that Mitali Raj is someone who Express very less, so it was a challenge to show the audience the mindset of her in the movie.

Taapsee Pannu also says that she had seen an interview of Mithali Raj which grab her attention for the first time and that's how she came to know about women's cricket team, since then she has been following the work of Mithali Raj and finally when she got the opportunity to play Mithali Raj on screen, Mithali Raj had a very busy schedule because she was either on ground or she was busy with something else. Not only Mithali Raj she also got the opportunity to interact with some of the best friend of her life who were into the Indian cricket team and they became the window to know Mitali Raj more in detail.

As we all know Taapsee Pannu has been doing back to back sports movie the actress jokingly said that she does not know whether she is actress or an athlete, she is now looking forward to do some movies which are different from sports movies and looking forward to do some light movies.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Shabaash Mithu is already winning the hearts of the fans and we look forward to see what actress Taapsee Pannu has to offer in this movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 15th July.

