Must read! Mithun Chakraborty health update, actor to get discharge soon, here is the video from hospital

There is a video getting viral of the actor Mithun Chakraborty giving us an update that the superstar recovering very well and can get discharge very soon
Mithun

MUMBAI: Ever since there was the news of the actor Mithun Chakraborty getting hospitalized the fans all over were shocked and we all were praying for the speedy recovery of the actor, initially the reports said that the actor has taken to the hospital just for the minor health check up and the condition of the actor is completely good, but later there were reports suggested that the superstar complained about the chest pain and will be treated accordingly.

Since then all eyes of the fans are on the health update of the actor, and now for all the fans here is the update on the health of the actor, there is video getting viral all over the internet stating that the health of the actor Mithun Chakraborty is improving and he may get discharge very soon, yes you heard right, there is a good news for all the fans all over, the superstar may get discharge anytime.

Well the superstar is looking fresh in this video fighting all his illness and we shall pray for his health and full recovery and we shall look forward to more updates on his health. What are your views on this news? Do share in the comment section below.

On the work front the actor Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in Bengali movie Kabuliwala.

