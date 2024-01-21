Must Read! Mohanlal Tops the List: Meet the Highest-Paid Malayalam Actor

Malayalam cinema, known for its quality content, boasts a lineup of talented actors who have not only gained immense popularity but also rank among the highest-paid in the Indian film industry.
Mohanlal

MUMBAI: According to media reports, Mohanlal stands as the highest-paid actor in Malayalam cinema, with a fee ranging between Rs 8 crore to Rs 17 crore per film, contingent on the complexity of his role. Even for a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer,' Mohanlal reportedly charged Rs 8 crore, reflecting his stature in the industry.

Mohanlal's estimated net worth is an impressive Rs 376 crore, a testament to his enduring legacy and prolific career spanning over four decades. With a remarkable portfolio of more than 400 films, Mohanlal is celebrated as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema.

Beyond his illustrious career on-screen, Mohanlal's personal life includes his marriage to Suchitra, the daughter of Tamil film producer K. Balaji, on April 28, 1988. The couple shares two children – Pranav Mohanlal and Vismaya Mohanlal.

In the realm of Malayalam cinema, other prominent actors also command significant paychecks:

Mammootty: Charges between Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore for a film, depending on the role.

Dulquer Salmaan: Earns between Rs 3 crore and Rs 8 crore per movie.

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Salaar actor): Commands a fee ranging from Rs 3 crore to Rs 10 crore per film.

Fahadh Faasil (Pushpa 2 actor): Earns between Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 6 crore per movie.

Tovino Thomas: Commands a fee in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 4 crore per film, as per IMDb.

The Malayalam film industry continues to thrive, with these actors not only delivering exceptional performances but also securing their positions among the highest-paid stars in the country.

Credit: DNA 

    
 

