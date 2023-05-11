Must Read! “Mom had to take on stuff and figure out odds and ends to bring up the girls…” Kareena Kapoor on how her mother Babita managed the house when dad Randhir’s career slowed

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back. She has also made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She is not only a doting mother of two boys but is also beautifully balancing her personal and professional life.

Kareena has always spoken highly of her parents and is proud of flaunting how they have been brought up to be humble and grounded by Babita and Randhir Kapoor. She spoke of her time growing up and how her mom had to take on a little more responsibility. She said in an interview, “I don’t really remember whether money was important growing up, but it was always important to get nice clothes. But I wasn’t working and my mom kept telling me to get a job. She told me prepare myself if I want to be an actor and take on the challenge. ‘When you become an actor have your money,’ she told me. She has always told me to stand on my feet and that I can’t rely on my parents. Even in my teens it was about bare necessities, basics. That’s how mom was, she came from a humble background. My nana, Hari Shivdasani, was a character actor and my grandmother was English. She never really did a job. So, mom was very humble. Till today she keeps us in check.”

Kareena further said, “I was too young, he didn’t work as much and maybe that’s why my mom had to take on stuff and figure out odds and ends to bring up the girls till Karisma came into the movies. But my father did some work, he directed two-three films. He also had a sporadic kind of career. He was more about loving and living life and a lot of that is my personality. He is funny, warm, social. He likes meeting people. Hundreds of people meet him and not one will have anything wrong to say about my father because that’s just his nature. He is such a loved person and I think he gave time to all of that side of life.”

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in The Buckingham Murders, Singham Again and The Crew.

