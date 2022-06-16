Must Read! Most of my favourite scenes are with Neetu Kapoor: Kiara Advani on Jugjugg Jeeyo

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is now one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. We have seen some beautiful characters of hers getting all the love from fans. The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming family drama, Jugjugg Jeeyo.

In a recent media interaction, Kiara Advani spoke in detail about her movie, her character, and collaborating with the cast.

Kiara revealed she will be seen playing the character of Naina. Over time, she has been playing some different and challenging characters that are completely different from who she is in real life, but Naina is similar to her. This is the very first time that she could relate well to the character she is playing on screen.

Kiara also revealed that Naina is someone who does not believe that she give up on her dream just because she is married. She knows to strike a balance between her professional and personal life.

Talking about the shooting experience, Kiara revealed that it was a great experience and everyone bonded like a family because they had to play a family on screen. The entire cast bonded so very well that the chemistry on screen is not looking forced. Kiara also revealed that she learnt a lot from one of the most versatile talents, Neetu Kapoor. In fact, most of her favourite scenes are with Neetu Kapoor. The audience will connect to these. She also says Anil Kapoor is the youngest star and always brings energy on the sets. Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli on the other hand will surprise the audience and bring a lot to the table.

Talking about the success of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani revealed she is very happy as she is getting an amazing response for the movie. It has been 4 weeks and it is still running on the big screens. She is thrilled that the sequel has its separate identity and not being compared to the prequel. This is because of the hard work and dedication of the entire team for 2.5 years.

The trailer of the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo is also getting a great response from fans.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is all set to hit the big screen on 24th June.

