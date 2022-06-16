Must Read! Most of my favourite scenes are with Neetu Kapoor: Kiara Advani on Jugjugg Jeeyo

In a recent media interaction, Kiara Advani spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo and about saying yes for this character.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 12:31
movie_image: 
Must Read! Most of my favourite scenes are with Neetu Kapoor: Kiara Advani on Jugjugg Jeeyo

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is now one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. We have seen some beautiful characters of hers getting all the love from fans. The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming family drama, Jugjugg Jeeyo.

In a recent media interaction, Kiara Advani spoke in detail about her movie, her character, and collaborating with the cast.

Kiara revealed she will be seen playing the character of Naina. Over time, she has been playing some different and challenging characters that are completely different from who she is in real life, but Naina is similar to her. This is the very first time that she could relate well to the character she is playing on screen.

Kiara also revealed that Naina is someone who does not believe that she give up on her dream just because she is married. She knows to strike a balance between her professional and personal life.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani get trolled for their metro video; netizens say, 'poor celebrities; they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate')

Talking about the shooting experience, Kiara revealed that it was a great experience and everyone bonded like a family because they had to play a family on screen. The entire cast bonded so very well that the chemistry on screen is not looking forced. Kiara also revealed that she learnt a lot from one of the most versatile talents, Neetu Kapoor. In fact, most of her favourite scenes are with Neetu Kapoor. The audience will connect to these. She also says Anil Kapoor is the youngest star and always brings energy on the sets. Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli on the other hand will surprise the audience and bring a lot to the table.

Talking about the success of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani revealed she is very happy as she is getting an amazing response for the movie. It has been 4 weeks and it is still running on the big screens. She is thrilled that the sequel has its separate identity and not being compared to the prequel. This is because of the hard work and dedication of the entire team for 2.5 years.

The trailer of the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo is also getting a great response from fans. How excited are you for the movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is all set to hit the big screen on 24th June.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site)

 

JUGJUGG JEEYO Anil Kapoor Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Neetu Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 12:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Exclusive! Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby fame actress Afsaar Khan to star opposite Himanshu Bamzai in Atrangii TV's Hara Sindoor
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Gear up for a huge twist in Vikrant and Sara's engagement in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for an exciting track.  The viewers have seen how the leap...
EXCLUSIVE! Ziddi Dil Maane Na actor Priyanshu Parashar joins the cast of Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. Sony SAB is known for...
Revealed! Varun Dhawan steps out of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s biopic due THIS shocking reason
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is currently on the promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, co-starring Kiara...
Must Read! Most of my favourite scenes are with Neetu Kapoor: Kiara Advani on Jugjugg Jeeyo
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is now one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. We have seen some beautiful characters of...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Varun Dhawan steps out of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s biopic due THIS shocking reason
Revealed! Varun Dhawan steps out of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s biopic due THIS shocking reason
Latest Video