Must read! Mouni Roy opens up about being stereotyped in the industry

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show 'Showtime', has spoken up about the challenge she faced in the industry, most notably of being typecast.

The actress said that while it may be a fair industry but it's not an easy industry to work in by any stretch of imagination as everyday is a new challenge and it demands a lot from its artistes.

Elaborating on the same, Mouni Roy said: "I've been typecast, yes, of course. But I've also been very, very lucky with directors who had the vision to see me in different roles, in different parts. So yeah, I mean, like Emraan said that it may be a fair industry, but I truly believe it is a very difficult industry. And along with hard work, it comes with a lot of challenges. There is the struggle that you cannot deny."

She further mentioned: "There is no shortcut to hard work that you can take. And I truly believe work begets work. When you are focused on a project, whether it's a dancing or an acting part, if you give your 100 per cent, if you somehow get into the skin of the character and justify it, I think sooner or later you're going to land that next role. And that's been the only mantra of my life."

The series also stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Created by Sumit Roy, 'Showtime' is set to stream on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

