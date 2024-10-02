Must Read! With movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya getting mix review, Kriti Sanon should go for strong scripts now

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is getting mixed reviews from the fans and critics but the actress Krit Sanon is getting a big thumbs up, should the actress be careful now before choosing the scripts
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 18:32
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was out, the fans were loving it and they were super excited to see the fresh new concept and the fresh onscreen pair of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, well the movie has finally hit the big screens, and it is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over, on one side the fans have loved the movie of the great concept and the sizzling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, whereas many have disliked on the basis of weak scripts and weak storyline.

The mixed reviews are not only from the fans and audience but also from the critics all over, apart from these discussion actress Kriti Sanon is grabbing the attention for her character Sifra in the movie, indeed we have seen a side of the actress Kriti Sanon in the movie especially towards the climax, the actress has got a big thumbs up from the fans all over but overall movie is not in favour of actress.

As we see the last few release of the actress Kriti Sanon are been rejected by the fans (apart from her movie Mimi), movies like Ganapath, Bhediya, Bachchhan Paandey, Shehzada, Adipurush were clearly not working in the favour of the actress and were rejected by the fans all over, well having said that the actress is indeed one of the most loved and versatile but now she has be careful in terms of her script selection as its been a long time since we have seen a clean hit coming from the side of the actress Kriti Sanon.

Also read-Woah! Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she steps out for a movie promotions, we really cannot take our eyes off her

Indeed she was amazing in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, what are your views on this and what types of roles actress Kriti Sanon should be doing? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Shocking! “I am unfollowing you Kriti”, netizens troll actress Kriti Sanon as she drops Adipurush's box office collection

 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon fans Kriti Sanon movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 18:32

