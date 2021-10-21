Must Read! Movies where Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the acting industry. Over time we have seen some amazing characters played by the actress and getting all the love from the fans.

No doubt looking at every character played by the actress Kareena Kapoor. It looks like that the character is made for her only. Well, do you know there are a few characters who were initially offered to the actress but later were done by someone else?

So here is the list of Bollywood Movies that were initially offered to actress Kareena Kapoor but later went to someone else.

1. Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel Kaho Na Pyar Hai is indeed one of the most loved Bollywood movies of all time. As we all know the actress Kareena Kapoor was the very first choice for this Rakesh Roshan directorial, she also shot for a few portions of the movie. But later due to some problem the actress got replaced by Ameesha Patel.

2. Kal Ho Na Ho

Indeed we have loved the character Naina which was played by actress Preity Zinta in the movie Kal Ho Na Ho. But do you know this character was initially offered to actress Kareena Kapoor? It is said that due to low payment the actress left the project and later it was done by Preity Zinta.

3. No one killed Jessica

No doubt it was a treat to watch Rani Mukherjee and Vidya Balan in this movie No One Killed Jessica. But it is said that either of the roles was first offered to actress Kareena Kapoor. While the exact reason is unknown but later the movie went to Rani Mukherjee and Vidya Balan.

4. Fashion

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar Fashion was indeed one of the well-made Bollywood movies. For fashion also it is said that Kareena Kapoor was offered either of the one characters. But the actress rejected the project and later the movie was made along with Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut.

5. Dostana

Did you love the Dostana trio of John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan? But do you know the character of Priyanka Chopra was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor? But it is said that because of the fees issue the actress rejected the character and later it went to Priyanka Chopra.

6. Page 3

Page 3 is indeed one of the most loved Bollywood movies of all time. Every character was immensely loved by the fans in this movie but do you know the character of actress Konkona Sen Sharma was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor rejected the character because she didn't like the script of the movie.

Well, these are the Bollywood movies that were initially offered to actress Kareena Kapoor and later were done by other actresses. What are your views on this list do let us know in the comments section below.

