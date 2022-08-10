Must Read! Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Bheed box office update: Rani Mukerji starrer does very well; Rajkummar Rao’s film fails to get the audiences to theatres

Here’s how much Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 17:20
movie_image: 
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Bheed box office update

MUMBAI :The power of good content has been proved by Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Post the pandemic, not many small and mid budget films have done well at the box office, and it was assumed that the audience will only watch such genre of movies on OTT. However, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has proved everyone wrong.

The Rani Mukerji starrer took a very slow start at the box office, but because of the positive reviews and good word of mouth, the movie showed a jump in its first weekend and even was stable on weekdays.

Also Read:  Rani Mukerji was the first choice for these movies, but she rejected them

During its second weekend, the film showed a jump at the box office and collected Rs. 4.62 crore in three days, taking the till date total to Rs. 15.13 crore. Well, the film has three more days to collect before Bholaa hits the big screens.

We cannot call Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway a huge hit, but looking at the limited release, genre, and the post-pandemic scenario, one can say that film has given a hope to such mid-budget movies with good content.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed has failed to get the audiences to the theatres in its first weekend. The movie has collected Rs. 1.75 crore at the box office in its first weekend, and that’s a very low number. After such a dull weekend, we cannot expect the film to be stable at the box office on weekdays.

Talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has till now collected Rs. 129.71 crore. The movie maintained well at the box office in its third weekend.

Also Read:  Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Bheed Rani Mukerji Bhumi Pednekar Rajkummar Rao Anubhav Sinha Ashima Chibber Jim Sarbh Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 17:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life
MUMBAI:Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood.After...
Exclusive! Prajakta Kohli comments on her marriage, here is what the actress has to say
MUMBAI :Social media influencer and actress Prajakta Kohli has been winning the hearts over the time with her amazing...
After filing a defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife Aaliya
MUMBAI:For the past many weeks, there's been a legal battle going on between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife...
Kriti Sanon marks new beginnings! Starts the shoot for her next film 'The Crew'
MUMBAI :Kriti Sanon is geared up to start the shoot of her next film 'The Crew'. The actress will be seen sharing...
Exclusive! Mamta Solanki roped in for Beyond Dream’s Baazi Ishq Ki for Dangal TV?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Must Read! Did Bhuvan Arora overpower many scenes in the web series Farzi?
MUMBAI : Web series Farzi which had Shahid Kapoor in the leading role was immensely loved by the fans, the show which...
Recent Stories
After filing a defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife Aaliya
After filing a defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife Aaliya

Latest Video

Related Stories
After filing a defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife Aaliya
After filing a defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife Aaliya
Starts the shoot for her next film
Kriti Sanon marks new beginnings! Starts the shoot for her next film 'The Crew'
What! Nayanthara to wear a bikini in Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan?
What! Nayanthara to wear a bikini in Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan?
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?
Parineeti Chopra gets spotted in a black bodycon dress; netizens
Trolled! Parineeti Chopra gets spotted in a black bodycon dress; netizens say, “Why is she uncomfortable”
Kritika Kamra
Exclusive! Kritika Kamra on Bheed, “I am pleasantly surprised and grateful for the response that I have got”