Must Read! Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Bheed box office update: Rani Mukerji starrer does very well; Rajkummar Rao’s film fails to get the audiences to theatres

MUMBAI :The power of good content has been proved by Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Post the pandemic, not many small and mid budget films have done well at the box office, and it was assumed that the audience will only watch such genre of movies on OTT. However, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has proved everyone wrong.

The Rani Mukerji starrer took a very slow start at the box office, but because of the positive reviews and good word of mouth, the movie showed a jump in its first weekend and even was stable on weekdays.

During its second weekend, the film showed a jump at the box office and collected Rs. 4.62 crore in three days, taking the till date total to Rs. 15.13 crore. Well, the film has three more days to collect before Bholaa hits the big screens.

We cannot call Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway a huge hit, but looking at the limited release, genre, and the post-pandemic scenario, one can say that film has given a hope to such mid-budget movies with good content.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed has failed to get the audiences to the theatres in its first weekend. The movie has collected Rs. 1.75 crore at the box office in its first weekend, and that’s a very low number. After such a dull weekend, we cannot expect the film to be stable at the box office on weekdays.

Talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has till now collected Rs. 129.71 crore. The movie maintained well at the box office in its third weekend.

