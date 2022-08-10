Must Read! Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Bheed box office update: Rani Mukerji starrer on its second Friday collects much more than Rajkummar Rao’s film

Here’s how much Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Bheed, and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have collected at the box office.
MUMBAI :Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles was released yesterday. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics, and it was expected that it will take a slow start at the box office. However, the movie has shockingly taken a dismal start.
As per early estimates, the film has collected around Rs. 29 lakh which is very low. It should have at least taken an opening of Rs. 1 crore, so maybe further over the weekend one would have expected to grow. But, with such a low opening, even a miraculous jump can’t save the movie. The opening is even less than Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato which had collected Rs. 49 crore on its day one.

Also Read: Bheed movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is hard-hitting, but in bits and parts

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, on its second Friday has collected much better than Bheed. The movie on its eighth day collected Rs. 91 lakh which is decent, and now, it is expected that the film will show a growth at the box office over the weekend. The movie has till now collected Rs. Rs. 11.42 crore. The way the movie is trending, it looks like the lifetime collection of the movie will be Rs. 20 crore.
 
Well, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has also been doing well in its third week. The film has collected Rs. 2.05 crore on its third Friday, taking the till date total to Rs. 122.16 crore.

If you are planning to watch a movie this weekend, which one will it be, Bheed, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, or Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

