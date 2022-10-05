MUST READ: My South Indian accent was frowned upon, and I initially worried about being written off because of it, says Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the hottest celebrities in the Bollywood industry today.

She has a line-up of some very interesting films in her kitty which include, Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan. The actress is also a part of Naga Ashwin's untitled movie with Prabhas.

The Gehraiyaan actress Deepika Padukone to make her fourth collaboration with the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming project ‘Pathan. The actress who made her debut with Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ featuring Shah Rukh says SRK is the safe place for her. Deepika Padukone made her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan. Since then, Deepika's relationship with SRK has just gone from strength to strength.

The actress later worked with him in Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

In her recent interaction with the media, she spoke about the challenges she faced while making it big.

She said, "I do see the obvious disparity between men and women in almost any aspect of life, but never in my journey have I felt the need to compare. And I think it’s to do with the fact that my sister and I weren’t brought up like that. We weren’t constantly reminded of the fact that we were girls, and so we had to go into the world thinking differently and fighting for what we deserved. But I did have to tackle other challenges. Coming from a sports background meant I did not have a natural inroad into Bollywood. My South Indian accent was also frowned upon and I initially worried about being written off because of it."

Talking about bringing a change in the industry she said, "If any praise for that change, no matter how big or small, comes my way, I will take it. It’s a lot to digest, but at the same time, I won’t say it’s untrue because my purpose has always been that. As an outsider to the industry, I inadvertently ended up becoming an observer, which I believe has enabled me to change the status quo. Earlier, I probably didn’t have the confidence or the clout to be able to effect change, but the desire for it was always there.

Even as a child, I was always curious about why things were done a certain way. I would never take anything lying down or be satisfied with things being handed to me on a platter."

