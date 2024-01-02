Must Read! “My wife literally Snatched my life from God” Shreyas Talpade

MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in today's time, the actor with his movie and different characters in different movies has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans all over, the actor as we know recently celebrated his birthday and before that there was an unfortunate incident that the actor suffered from a heart attack.

Now the actor Shreyas Talpade took to his social media handle and spoke to his fans and well wishers giving an update on his health and thanking them, the actor said, he really wants to thank every one who had given great wishes to the actor on his birthday and also thanked all the well wishers and the fans for praying for his good health and supporting his family during the difficult time when he suffered from heart attack, the actor shared it was because of the prayers of the fans and all the well wishers that he could fight the illness.

The actor also shared his wife has been a rock solid pillar for him and said she literally snatched his life form the god and because if her he is now stable, on the work wise the actor has teased with a new project and said there is a surprise for the fans and he will make the announcement very soon.

Indeed this video message coming from the actor Shreyas Talpade has brought a smile on the faces of the fans who were worried about his health and it was good to see the actor hale and hearty.

