Must Read! “My wife literally Snatched my life from God” Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade came live adter his birthday cleebrsariton and his unform=nate incident of heart attack, here is what the actor has to say
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 18:45
movie_image: 
Shreyas

MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in today's time, the actor with his movie and different characters in different movies has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans all over, the actor as we know recently celebrated his birthday and before that there was an unfortunate incident that the actor suffered from a heart attack.

Now the actor Shreyas Talpade took to his social media handle and spoke to his fans and well wishers giving an update on his health and thanking them, the actor said, he really wants to thank every one who had given great wishes to the actor on his birthday and also thanked all the well wishers and the fans for praying for his good health and supporting his family during the difficult time when he suffered from heart attack, the actor shared it was because of the prayers of the fans and all the well wishers that he could fight the illness.

Also read - Shocking! Shreyas Talpade Faces Health Scare: Collapses After Film Shoot, Undergoes Urgent Angioplasty

The actor also shared his wife has been a rock solid pillar for him and said she literally snatched his life form the god and because if her he is now stable, on the work wise the actor has teased with a new project and said there is a surprise for the fans and he will make the announcement very soon.

Indeed this video message coming from the actor Shreyas Talpade has brought a smile on the faces of the fans who were worried about his health and it was good to see the actor hale and hearty.

What are your views on the actor Shreyas Talpade, and how excited are you for the new project, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Shreyas Talpade heart attack: Shocking! “His heart had stopped for about ten minutes”, Bobby Deol

Shreyas Talpade Shreyas Talpade fabs Shreyas Talpade movies Shreyas Talpade news Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Kriti
Song Announcement! Are you ready for this new song from Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya? Here’s the glimpse
Giorgia
What! Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend opens up about Salman Khan's valuable advice; Says ‘He would not share tips…’
Kartik
Entertainment Updates! From Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion being wrapped up to Vijay Devarakonda’s new movie announcement, here’s all that you should not miss
Kriti
Woah! Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she steps out for a movie promotion s, we really cannot take our eyes off her
Sidharth
Wow! Here’s all you need to know about Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha’s promo and certificate details
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! “I was very nervous to dance after a long gap” Shahid Kapoor on getting back to dance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya