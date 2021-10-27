Must read! Nargis Fakhri or Esha Gupta who wins this bikini battle in this picture

MUMBAI : From among the actresses Nargis Fakhri and Esha Gupta who is looking more hotter in bikini do let us know in the comments section below

No doubt Nargis Fakhri and Esha Gupta are two of the most love Bollywood Divas of all time. We have seen some amazing characters played by both of these actresses and getting all the love from the fans. These actresses has been the talk of the town not only for the amazing acting contribution but also for their fashion and fitness.

Over the time we have seen some amazing pictures and posts coming from the side of these addresses and raising the temperature all across the social media. No doubt the fans always looks forward to the latest pictures and the posts coming from these actresses as they are to be blamed to attract eyeballs with their hotness.

Today we have come across this amazing picture where both the actresses are seen raising the temperature with their hotness in bikini. But we are in a fix that who is winning this bikini battle

On one hand we can see actress Nargis Fakhri slaying in bikini and raising the temperature with her hotness and on the other hand we can see actress Esha Gupta who rightly knows how to attract the eyeballs of the fans with her phsique and hotness.

Who do you think is slaying better in this picture in bikini do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front actress Esha Gupta was recently seen in MX player web series Nakaab, and she is currently gearing up for the upcoming web series Aashram chapter 3 a long with Boby Deol. On the other hand actress Nargis Fakhri who was last seen with Sanjay Datt in the movie Torbaaz and we are eagerly waiting to see the actress in her upcoming projects.

