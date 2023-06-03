Must read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks silence on his marriage controversy, here is what the actor have shared

Taking to his instagram handle actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his point of view on the ongoing marriage controversy with his wife
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: We have seen that the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is facing a real hard time in his personal life with regards to his marriage, the actor was seen blamed by his wife for different reasons and he kept quiet.

His wife Aliya has been sharing videos of the challenges she has been facing while staying at the actor’s Versova Bungalow. Recently she has claimed that Nawazuddin had thrown her out of the house and stopped them from entering. And now finally the actor broke his silence and shared his point of view.

Firstly the actor captioned, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions,", the post of the actor reads,  “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is becaus e all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos. There are few points, I would like to express - First of all, me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai.”

Nawaz added, “She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is being paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for the past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.”

Speaking about not getting entry in the house, Nawaz states, “Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house? I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes video of every random thing. She has dragged the kids in this drama and she is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfil her illegitimate demands.”

In his final slide Nawazuddin said, “Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future, they will always try to give their best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora & Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary. Love is not to hold one back, but to let one fly in the right direction.”

