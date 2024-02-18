Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Praises Oppenheimer for Its Impactful Storytelling

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared his admiration for the film Oppenheimer and its unique approach to storytelling. He emphasized the significance of meaningful conversations in films and expressed his desire to pursue larger roles in the industry.

In a recent interview, Siddiqui discussed his preference for major roles over minor ones in Bollywood. He cited Oppenheimer as an example of a film where prominent actors excelled in minor roles, showcasing their talent and adding depth to the narrative. Siddiqui expressed his belief that every actor aspires to take on significant characters, and while minor roles may be acceptable initially, they should not define an actor's career.

Siddiqui highlighted the difference between Bollywood and international cinema, particularly in terms of portraying minor roles. He praised Oppenheimer for its ability to showcase the skill and craft of actors even in small roles, citing Rami Malek's performance as an example of intelligence and approach despite the role's size. He lamented the lack of similar opportunities in Bollywood, where artistic films are the exception rather than the norm.

The actor also criticized the trend in Hindi films of overly focusing on dialogue delivery and impactful lines in dialogues, rather than meaningful conversations. He appreciated Oppenheimer for its dialogue-oriented approach, which he believes is lacking in Hindi cinema. Siddiqui acknowledged the importance of traditional elements like songs in Hindi films but emphasized the need for more substantial conversations in storytelling.

When asked about tailoring films to suit the audience's preferences, Siddiqui emphasized the importance of maintaining the intelligence quotient of cinema. He expressed concern that prioritizing audience likes, particularly in the era of social media, could lead to a decline in the quality of storytelling and filmmaking.

In conclusion, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comments highlight the importance of nuanced storytelling and meaningful conversations in films. He praised Oppenheimer for its impactful storytelling and expressed his desire to see more films that prioritize substance over style in Bollywood.

Credit: Pinkvilla



