Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Now weeks after the feud, Aaliya took to her Instagram page to share a picture with a mystery man and wrote a cryptic post with it.
Aaliya Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news for sometime not only for his films and OTT projects but also for his legal battle with his ex-wife Aaliya. The Sacred Games actor had earlier filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Aaliya and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui. The latter has said that the divorce proceedings have begun and the ordeal will end soon. 

Also Read-Must read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks silence on his marriage controversy, here's what the actor has shared

Now weeks after the feud, Aaliya took to her Instagram page to share a picture with a mystery man and wrote a cryptic post with it. She wrote, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured.

But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be.

However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Aaliya and Nawazuddin have two children, daughter Shora 12 and Yaani 7. Aaliya alleged that the Jogira Sara Ra Ra actor had abandoned their children. Nawaz on the other hand claimed that Aaliya brought their children from Dubai back to India without informing him, which affected their education. 

Also Read-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui is happy the actor has finally spoken

Speaking about her divorce with Nawazuddin, Aaliya had previously said, “Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit- HindustanTimes 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Aaliya Siddiqui Sacred Games Heropanti 2 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Badlapur Gangs Of Wasseypur Munna Michael Movie News TellyChakkar
About Author

