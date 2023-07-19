Must read! Neeru Randhawa opens up about the courts orders for Armaan Kohli on the harassment case

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has ordered actor Armaan Kohli to pay Rs. 50 lakhs to his ex-girlfriend, stylist Neeru Randhawa, in a case of harassment. The court has given Armaan time till today, July 18, to pay the amount, failing which he could be jailed again.

Also read - What! Armaan Kohli ordered by High Court to clear dues with his ex Neeru Randhawa for the 2008 assault case

For the unversed, Neeru had filed a complaint against Armaan in 2018, alleging that he had abused her after they had a heated discussion over their business. The actor was arrested in Lonavala and later released on bail.

Speaking of the same, Neeru told an entertainment portal that the case has been going on since 2018, and she understands that the legal proceedings take a while. She is glad the truth prevailed and that the verdict is in her favour. The court ordered Armaan to clear the remaining payment by July 18 or he would be jailed.

She further added that since she is a British citizen and was shuttling between London and India, it wasn’t practical for her to keep coming back for the case. This was why she withdrew it, along with the fact that Armaan’s family pleaded with her to forgive their son.

Randhawa continued revealing that she even receiver an apology letter from him, which was recorded in the High Court. The amount that was agreed upon was Rs. 1 crore. The post-dated cheques amounting to Rs. 50 lakhs given to her, bounced, so she had no choice but to seek legal recourse.

Also read -Latest Update! Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli’s bail plea in connection with drugs case pending in court, informs his lawyer

According to a report by PTI, Neeru and Armaan had been in a relationship for three years. The former couple stayed together in a flat in Mumbai. During an argument over money, Armaan allegedly pushed her, causing her to fall down the stairs.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama



