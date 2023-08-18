Must read! Neeru Randhawa settles the physical assault case against ex Armaan Kohli

MUMBAI: Armaan Kohli has been in the entertainment and showbiz industry for a long time. One of the most popular faces in the industry, he explored both TV and Film space in his career. However, he failed to make his mark anywhere.

After a long hiatus, Armaan Kohli grabbed the limelight again when he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2013. Again in 2018, he made headlines when his former girlfriend Neeru Randhawa accused him of physical assault.

In 2018, Neeru Randhawa, a British citizen filed an FIR against Kohli, alleging him of assault. She mentioned in her complaint that Kohli pushed her down the stairs which resulted in serious injuries.

When this was taken up in the court, the two reached a mutual settlement upon Armaan agreeing to pay INR 1 crore. Neeru again took the legal route when one of the cheques bounced. Last month, the court ordered Armaan to clear the remaining payment of INR 50 lakhs.

Now, the latest report is the five-year-long case is finally resolved. On Saturday, advocate Taraq Sayyad appearing for Kohli, and advocate Kushal Mor appearing for Randhawa furnished a document to show the settlement between the two.

Taraq Sayyad told the court that Kohli hit rock bottom and he had to pawn his family jewelry to arrange for the money due in the case. However, he managed to get only Rs 30 lakhs after pawning the jewelry.

Randhawa agreed to take the INR 30 lakhs instead of INR 50 lakhs that she was initially supposed to get and closed the case. After the bench of Justices NW Sambre and RN Laddha saw that Kohli and Randhawa had reached a settlement, Randhawa's petition was disposed of by the court.

Neeru Randhawa and Armaan Kohli were in a relationship for three years. But they kept it secret and it only came to light when in 2018, Neeru filed an FIR against Kohli, alleging him of assault.

She mentioned in her complaint that Kohli pushed her down the stairs which resulted in serious injuries. Reportedly, they stayed together at a flat in Mumbai at that time and had a heated argument over monetary issues. Following this, Kohli was arrested in Lonavala.

