MUST READ! Neha Dhupia asks for freedom to feed in her latest post with new born son

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia became a mother for the first time with husband Angad Bedi three years ago. The couple had their first kid, a daughter whom they named Mehr on November 18, 2018. Ever since then, the actress has been quite vocal in proclaiming her support to normalising breastfeeding in society. Apart from practising at her own end, she even started an Instagram community titled Freedom to Feed, where several parents share their stories about their experience with breastfeeding.

Earlier this month, Neha and Angad had more good news as the couple welcomed their second kid, a son, on October 3, 2021. And always an advocate for breastfeeding, today Neha shared a picture of herself sitting in her home, feeding her new born, captioning the picture, “#freedomtofeed”. The actress had that glow of a new mother and looked as gorgeous as ever, reflecting the aura of a proud mother as she held her baby close to her chest.

Through her parenting initiative, Freedom To Feed, Neha aims to normalise breastfeeding in the society rather than sexualise it. She has spoken about it many times on public forums as well.

Meanwhile, Neha made her first big public appearance recently as she walked the ramp alongside husband Angad at the Times Fashion Week. The actress was also recently seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Sanak that release direct-to-OTT on October 15. She essayed the role of ACP Jayanti Bhargav. She will again don the police uniform for her next release which is going to be the Yami Gautam-led A Thursday.

