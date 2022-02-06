MUST-READ! Net worth of THESE celebrity couples will leave you STUNNED!

MUMBAI: When celebrities get married it’s just not their families or their interest that come together, their net worths together are massive, whether it is Badshah Khan or Bajirao Ranveer Singh combined with their Queens Deepika or Gauri they make some of the biggest power couples.

Here is the list of celebrities with massive Net Worths:

1. Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the richest actors in Bollywood. Gauri Khan is the love of Shah Rukh Khan's teenage years. According to Forbes Rich List 2021, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is reportedly around $690 million which is approximately above Rs 5000 crores. Gauri is a famous interior designer and runs Gauri Khan Designs which is one of the most successful ventures in India.

2. Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, two of the most popular couples in Bollywood, recently bought a new home in Alibaug. At the top of their careers, both are working on interesting projects. Deepika is among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer's net worth is approximately $33 million, or Rs. 25 crores.

3. Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma, the top actress in Bollywood, got married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Together, they run a successful business in addition to their respective professions. The duo runs their own clothing brands. Virat also owns multiple restaurants and Anushka runs a successful Production house. Reportedly, their net worth is about Rs 1164 crore.

4. Aditya Chopra- Rani Mukerji

The producer Aditya Chopra and the Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji is also among the richest couples in the country. Yash Raj Films, one of the biggest production houses in Bollywood, is owned by Aditya. In 2021, IBTimes reported that Rani's net worth is 12 million USD, whereas Aditya's net worth is 133 million USD per year or approximately Rs 961 crores.

5. Akshay Kumar- Twinkle Khanna:

Khiladi Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. He is married to actress Twinkle Khanna. Together, they own a production company called Hari Om Entertainment. Forbes 2021 reports that Akshay earns 48.5 million in a year.

6. Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal:

Currently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the IT couple of Bollywood. The couple is rumored to get married in December. Though there has been no confirmation yet, reports of their combined net worth had left everyone stunned. According to reports, their combined net worth is Rs 249 crore.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan- Saif Ali Khan:

The hottest couple in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the wealthiest couples. The Nawab of Bollywood owns a palace and the couple endorses a lot of brands together. Their net worth is reported to be over $100 million.

8. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja:

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor moved into a new home and office in London after their marriage. It is reported that the couple's net worth is around USD 462 million, which is approximately Rs 3085 crores.

