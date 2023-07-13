Must Read! Netizens can’t stop praising Alia Bhatt’s expressions in What Jhumka; call her, “Expression queen”

The track What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released yesterday, and netizens can’t stop praising Alia’s expressions in it.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 14:52
movie_image: 
Expression queen

MUMBAI :The track What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released yesterday. The song is getting a very good response, and netizens are loving Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in it. They are praising their energetic dance moves.

But, apart from the dance moves, netizens can’t stop praising Alia’s expressions in it, and they are calling her ‘expression queen’. A netizen tweeted, “She gave so many expressions in just 15 secs any other actress could never.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Listening to what jhumka at work got me shaking ass at my desk omg alia bhatt your impact!!!”

Also Read:  WOW! Netizens love ‘What Jhumka’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; they say, “Amazing song... Karan Johar is best”

One more Twitter user posted, “Bro how smooth is she with the expressions.” Check out the tweets below...

Alia has been grabbing everyone’s attention since the teaser of the film has been released. Her chiffon saree looks have become the talk of the town as she is looking stunning in them.

The track Tum Kya Mile was the first song that she shot postpartum. The actress in her vlog had also opened up about how she lost weight for the track.

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on 28th July 2023. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The pre-release buzz of the film has been very good thanks to the teaser, trailer and the songs.

After Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, the audience is eagerly waiting for the other songs of the film. Karan Johar’s movies always have great music, and that’s the reason everyone is waiting for the album of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Also Read:  WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BTS: Karan Johar says he shot a song like Tum Kya Mile after 17 years

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

What Jhumka Jhoomka Gira Re Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Karan Johar Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 14:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop
MUMBAI : This week, there’s no big Hindi film releasing in theatres, but a Hollywood biggie like Mission Impossible –...
Baalveer 3: OMG! Baalveer in search for the truth, meets Kurja
MUMBAI :Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Curious! A new member in the society enters, women wooed
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Woah! Riya, Amrita and Veer to make a plan to save the house
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Vanshaj: Woah! Yuvika gets taken aback seeing Kartik
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Memories! Pushpa gets to know more about her father, thanks to Jugal
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop
Latest Video
Related Stories
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop
Kajol
Trolled! "She is Jaya Bachchan 2.0", netizens troll actress Kajol for her latest public appearance
Lucinda Nicholas
Hotness Alert! Here are times when Guest iin London actress Lucinda Nicholas raised the temperature with her hot looks
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! From dancing on Beqarar Karke Humen in Jawan Prevue to what he is going to do after Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan answers many questions of fans during #AskSRK
Here’s what netizens have to say
Must Read! Will Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan break box office records of Pathaan? Here’s what netizens have to say
Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2
Must Read! Akshay Kumar slashes his fees after recent string of flops? Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2