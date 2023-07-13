Must Read! Netizens can’t stop praising Alia Bhatt’s expressions in What Jhumka; call her, “Expression queen”

MUMBAI :The track What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released yesterday. The song is getting a very good response, and netizens are loving Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in it. They are praising their energetic dance moves.

But, apart from the dance moves, netizens can’t stop praising Alia’s expressions in it, and they are calling her ‘expression queen’. A netizen tweeted, “She gave so many expressions in just 15 secs any other actress could never.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Listening to what jhumka at work got me shaking ass at my desk omg alia bhatt your impact!!!”

One more Twitter user posted, “Bro how smooth is she with the expressions.” Check out the tweets below...

Alia has been grabbing everyone’s attention since the teaser of the film has been released. Her chiffon saree looks have become the talk of the town as she is looking stunning in them.

The track Tum Kya Mile was the first song that she shot postpartum. The actress in her vlog had also opened up about how she lost weight for the track.

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on 28th July 2023. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The pre-release buzz of the film has been very good thanks to the teaser, trailer and the songs.

After Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, the audience is eagerly waiting for the other songs of the film. Karan Johar’s movies always have great music, and that’s the reason everyone is waiting for the album of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

