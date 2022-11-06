Must read! Netizens react to a shirtless Ranbir Kapoor

A new video of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the sets of their upcoming film has been leaked on social media. In the latest behind-the-scenes video, Ranbir is seen shirtless as he appears to be filming a dance number with Shraddha in a river or stream.

MUMBAI: A new video of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the sets of their upcoming film has been leaked on social media. In the latest behind-the-scenes video, Ranbir is seen shirtless as he appears to be filming a dance number with Shraddha in a river or stream. They are currently shooting in Spain for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film.

This time, the duo is shooting in what appears to be a river or stream, and Ranbir is shirtless in the video. Seeing this, one of his fans took the comments section of the video and wrote, ‘A shirtless Ranbir scene after sooo looong! He looks in great shape.’

As Ranbir is wrapping up his shoot in Spain, he is also gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it features him in lead role, marking the first time wife Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite him. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy as the primary antagonist of the film. 

