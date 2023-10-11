Must read! Netizens react to the viral video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, where they figure that the actress is pregnant, check out the comments

There is a video getting viral all over internet where we see an actress, looking Anushka Sharma was seen flaunting her baby bump. Here are reactions of the fans.
Virat Kohli

MUMBAI : Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are no doubt one of the most loved couples. Over the time, they have been blessing the internet feed with some great couple goals that have been followed by the fans all over. Indeed, fans always want to see more of them.

 


 
And there is a video getting viral all over the internet where we see this lovely couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and the fans have noticed few things, the fans are saying actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant and there are many reports which floating all over the internet saying the same thing, well having said have a look at the reactions of the fans to this video and to such reported rumours

 

Also read-Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here with her drop-dead-gorgeous Diwali look, check it out

As we see comments many are saying that they really happy if the couple is ongoing be parents again also many are saying "chota Virat is on way" also there are many who saying please allow them to lie their personal, if they want to share the news they will share, they are saying this is not at all right to invade some else's privacy.

Well these are the mixed reactions coming from the netizens for the viral video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and on the rumours of actress Anushka Sharma getting pregnant again, what are your views on this do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Woah! Salman Khan gives an update on the filming of Tiger vs Pathaan, 'Tiger is always ready...'

