Must read! Netizens reacts to the viral video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma where they are saying the actress is pregnant, here are the comments

MUMBAI : Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are no doubt one of the most loved couples, over the time they have been blessing the internet feed with some great couple goals that have been followed by the fans all over, indeed the fans always want to see more of them.

And there is a video getting viral all over the internet where we see this lovely couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and the fans have noticed few things, the fans are saying actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant and there are many reports which floating all over the internet saying the same thing, well having said have a look at the reactions of the fans to this video and to such reported rumours

As we see comments many are saying that they really happy if the couple is ongoing be parents again also many are saying "chota Virat is on way" also there are many who saying please allow them to lie their personal, if they want to share the news they will share, they are saying this is not at all right to invade some else's privacy.

Well these are the mixed reactions coming from the netizens for the viral video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and on the rumours of actress Anushka Sharma getting pregnant again, what are your views on this do share in the comment section below.

