Must read! Netizens recall Kangana Ranaut's 'Cockroach' remarks for Vikrant Massey amid her recent praises for his stellar performance

While some online users were grateful that she publicly praised the incredibly gifted actor, others were quick to point out an earlier incident in which the Tejas actress referred to the Mirzapur actor as a "cockroach."
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Actor Vikrant Massey from 12th Fail received high marks on Thursday night from National Award winner Kangana Ranaut for his outstanding performance in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film. The actress posted on her Instagram stories, writing, "What a terrific film. Coming from Hindi medium myself belonging to a rural village and being a general caste student for entry tests without reservations in my school years, I was weeping throughout the film, ufff never cried so much in a flight, my co-passengers were stealing concerned glances at me, I am embarrassed." She continued saying, "Vidhu sir has won my heart all over again, Vikrant Massey is beyond amazing!! In his coming years he might just fill the void Irfan Khan saab left behind...salutations to your talent dear one."

While some online users were grateful that she publicly praised the incredibly gifted actor, others were quick to point out an earlier incident in which the Tejas actress referred to the Mirzapur actor as a "cockroach."

For the sake of your recollections, back in June 2021, Vikrant made a humorous statement about his co-star in Ginny Weds Sunny, Yami Gautam, when the lovely actress married Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar.

Yami was beaming in the previously mentioned post, showing off her wedding chooras while donning a crimson saree. "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa," Vikrant had commented, mimicking the love emoji, after comparing her to the likes of self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa. Even though he didn't want to hurt, Kangana made a big deal out of his statement by answering it in an extremely rude and condescending way.

She said, "Kahan se nikla yeh cockroach... lao meri chappal", which translates to: "Where did this cockroach come from... get my slippers" Below are some of the fan responses that are currently flooding X (previously known as Twitter) in support of and opposition to the actress' opinions, even if the comments have been hidden or removed.

It's interesting to note that on October 27, the same weekend as Vikrant's 12th Fail, Kangana's last movie Tejas, was released. While Tejas, which cost ₹70 crores, bombed at the box office, barely making ₹6 crores total, 12th Fail, which was made on a ₹20 crore budget, went on to do a lifetime business of over ₹60 crores.

