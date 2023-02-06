Must Read! Netizens recall relationship of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion pictures make rounds, say "they are so comfortable"

MUMBAI :Movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is indeed one of the most loved movies of Indian cinema. Over the time, the movie received lots of love from fans all over. No matter how many times we re-watch, we never get bored of it.

Recently, we have seen the cast of the movie celebrating 10 years of its release. We saw Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrating the success. The pictures are floating all over the internet and fans shower lots of love as they get hit by nostalgia. There are many who loved watching Ranbir and Deepika party together. They recall their relationship and the bond they share.

Also read – Exclusive! Ronit Roy on Udaan 2, here is what the actor has to say

As we see in the above comments, many comment that Deepika looks very comfortable with Ranbir in the pictures and it is the beauty of the relationship they shared in the past. Also, many suggest that even though they are now married to different people, it is good to witness such a great bond.

What are your views on these comments for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and how did you like them in the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Hotness Alert! Check out the times actress Shalini Chauhan raised the temperature with her hot looks