Must Read! Netizens recalls the relation of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion pictures floats all over, saying "they are so comfortable"

Recently the cast of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrated 10 years of the movie and the pictures are floating all over, fans are recalling the relation between Ranbir and Deepika have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 11:56
movie_image: 
relation of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion

MUMBAI :Movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is indeed one of the most loved movies we have in Indian cinema, over the time the movie has got a lot of love from the fans all over, that whenever we watch the movie anytime we love to see it all over again.

Recently we have seen the cast of the movie celebrating the 10 years of the movie, and we have seen Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrating the success, the pictures are floating all over the internet and the fans are just loving as they went nostalgic. There are many people who are loving the pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and they are recalling their relationship and the bond they share.

Also read –  Exclusive! Ronit Roy on Udaan 2, here is what the actor has to say

As we see these comments many people are saying Deepika Padukone looks comfortable with Ranbir Kapoor in these pictures, and this is the beauty of the relationship they had shared in the past, also many are saying they both are now married to different people but it is good to see a good bond between them.

What are your views on these comments for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and how did you like them in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Hotness Alert! Check out the times actress Shalini Chauhan raised the temperature with her hot looks

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone KALKI KOECHLIN AND ADITYA ROY KAPUR Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 11:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj plans to do Kavya’s miscarriage; regrets his mistake with her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Big Reveal! Sai talks to Virat about Vijendra and Satya’s situation, Satya overhears
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Faltu: Major Drama! Tanisha asks for forgiveness from Faltu and Ayaan, claims she wants another chance
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions is impressing the viewers with its interesting...
OMG! Fans of Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Mein were disappointed over Satya’s fate in the show, the trend ‘ SaiYA Deserved Better’ on Twitter! Check out the reactions here!
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless...
Must Read! Netizens recalls the relation of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion pictures floats all over, saying "they are so comfortable"
MUMBAI :Movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is indeed one of the most loved movies we have in Indian cinema, over the time...
EXCLUSIVE! Dharti Bhatt opens up on her fitness routine, shares her love for travel, reveals how her unplanned trip to Vrindavan and much more
MUMBAI: Stunning diva Dharti Bhatt is presently seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.The...
Recent Stories
relation of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion
Must Read! Netizens recalls the relation of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion pictures floats all over, saying "they are so comfortable"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shalini Chauhan
Hotness Alert! Check out the times actress Shalini Chauhan raised the temperature with her hot looks
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter,
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter, drama and emotions
Vikram Bhatt
Wow! Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt’s directorial debut ‘1920-Horrors of the heart’ to release this June
Ronit
Exclusive! Ronit Roy on Udaan 2, here is what the actor has to say
Exclusive! Will the theatrical release of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai post its OTT release start a new trend? Here's what the film
Exclusive! Will the theatrical release of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai post its OTT release start a new trend? Here's what the film business expert has to say
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
'RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features