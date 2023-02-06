Must Read! Netizens recalls the relation of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion pictures floats all over, saying "they are so comfortable"

MUMBAI :Movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is indeed one of the most loved movies we have in Indian cinema, over the time the movie has got a lot of love from the fans all over, that whenever we watch the movie anytime we love to see it all over again.

Recently we have seen the cast of the movie celebrating the 10 years of the movie, and we have seen Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrating the success, the pictures are floating all over the internet and the fans are just loving as they went nostalgic. There are many people who are loving the pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and they are recalling their relationship and the bond they share.

As we see these comments many people are saying Deepika Padukone looks comfortable with Ranbir Kapoor in these pictures, and this is the beauty of the relationship they had shared in the past, also many are saying they both are now married to different people but it is good to see a good bond between them.

