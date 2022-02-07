Must read! Netizens reject Ek Villain Returns trailer, say one can replace Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish

The trailer of the upcoming thriller movie Ek Villain Returns has finally hit the internet and is getting some mixed to positive responses from the fans. Netizens are saying no one can replace the original cast of the movie

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. It has been one of the much-anticipated movies of 2022 only because of the impact and the base which is created by the prequel which had Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh in the leading roles.

Finally, the trailer of the sequel Ek Villain Returns has been released and it is getting a phenomenal response from the fans. It is getting love for its amazing concept of one-sided love with the pinch of a series of murders that are happening around the city.

While the trailer is getting some positive responses from the fans, a few people did not like the trailer and commented that no one can match the original movie and the original cast.

Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens.

As we can see from these comments, netizens are saying that no one can match or replace actors Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, and Ritesh Deshmukh and that the movie was outstanding, whereas many people are saying that the trailer is good but there is a fear that this movie will spoil the Villain franchise.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens with regards to the trailer of Ek Villain Returns, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

