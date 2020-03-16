Must Read! Netizens say, "Missing you, beloved Chintu ji" as they remember Rishi Kapoor on his second death anniversary

Today marks the second death anniversary of one of the most loved Bollywood actors, Rishi Kapoor. Read on for messages shared by netizens as they remember the late actor.


MUMBAI: On 30th April 2020, Bollywood lost one of the most loved superstars, Rishi Kapoor. The late actor had indeed made a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of fans with his talent. Till today, we love watching his movies.

When the news of his death was announced, fans all over were shocked. They put up many pictures and posts on social media, paying a tribute to him.

Today marks his second death anniversary. As they remember the actor, this is what netizens have to say.

ALSO READ – Revealed! Late actor Rishi Kapoor decided to quit Shakun Batra's film twice and the reason is weir

 

Well, Bollywood lost a gem. Rishi Kapoor will always remain irreplaceable.

Which Rishi Kapoor movie is your all-time favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

OMG! This is how netizens reacted when Ranveer Singh said he wants to get lost in Deepika Padukone's hair; see hilarious comments

