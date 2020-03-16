Must Read! Netizens say, "Missing you, beloved Chintu ji" as they remember Rishi Kapoor on his second death anniversary

MUMBAI: On 30th April 2020, Bollywood lost one of the most loved superstars, Rishi Kapoor. The late actor had indeed made a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of fans with his talent. Till today, we love watching his movies.

When the news of his death was announced, fans all over were shocked. They put up many pictures and posts on social media, paying a tribute to him.

Today marks his second death anniversary. As they remember the actor, this is what netizens have to say.

Rishi kapoor is always in our hearts pic.twitter.com/Nx1zMeZcly — ‘ ra (@goldencranlia) April 30, 2022

Today is the black day for all Rishi Kapoor lovers Its 2 years widout you Rishi Sir.

pic.twitter.com/cgeqdlQ0cY — RishiKapoorFanClub (@RishiKapoorFC1) April 30, 2022

Remembering the ever youthful, vivacious & charming #RishiKapoor on his 2nd death anniversary. Stay happy & cheerful wherever you are Chintu Ji.



"Trigger kheench, Mamla mat kheench" stays with me forever.



Rishi Kapoor Lives On! pic.twitter.com/B1icXZnsWB — Ansuman Rath (@_AnsumanRath) April 30, 2022

Well, Bollywood lost a gem. Rishi Kapoor will always remain irreplaceable.

Which Rishi Kapoor movie is your all-time favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

