Must Read! Netizens target Adipurush teaser once again after trailer of Bhediya, say ‘Learn from team Bhediya’

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of the movie Bhediya is out, fans cannot keep calm and are showering all the love on the trailer. They are now looking forward to the movie because they have witnessed something different and unique in Bollywood.

Talking about the trailer, it is the talk of the town, not only for the actor but also for the quality and VFX used in the movie and it is getting all the appreciation. Now, the fans have come up with a few memes and comments, targeting the team Adipurush who was recently trolled for their VFX and claiming that they have made the movie on the budget of 500 crores.

Check out some of the comments and memes coming from the side of netizens as they compared the VFX of both the movies Bhediya and Adipurush.

What Bhediya promises in technical department withlimited budget is far better than the big budget VFX massacre of Adipurushtrailer.#BhediyaTrailer#Adipurshpic.twitter.com/Zq7ssD7M2S

—Aswin K (@NotionsofAswin) October19, 2022

Bhediya Trailer’s VFX Gets Compared To Prabhas’Adipurush As Netizens Hail The Varun Dhawan Starrer Saying “It’s Better” https://t.co/M1P6JceBjipic.twitter.com/GJaFkEPprt

—Bollywood Reporter (@TBReporter) October19, 2022

This film really is laughing at the dissappointmentAdipurush VFX was

Another hollywood cevel CGI coming from a relativelylower budget bollywood film. Congrats to the entire team #Bhediya#BhediyaTrailerpic.twitter.com/GCui0tenSL

—Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) October19, 2022

Bhai Sahab different dekh rahe ho low aur heavy budgetke cgi mein...#Bhediyane baazi mari hai pakka mere hisaab se to kya bolte ho?

#Bhediya#Adipurush#RingsofPowerpic.twitter.com/OtbzlA9pDL

—Movies Talk Official (@moviestalkhindi) October19, 2022

Neutrals Comparing #BhediyaSpecial Effects By Trolling #AdipurushEffects



Meanwhile #KritiSanonFans: pic.twitter.com/drwGz6Bccj

—Kriti Sanon Planet (@Kriti_Planet) October19, 2022

Bhediya's budget is not even 20% ofAdipurush's budget and yet the VFX and CGI look 200% better. Theconpany that Adipurush makers hired for CGI duped them. #BhediyaTrailerpic.twitter.com/Prfvokfod0

—Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) October19, 2022

As we can see these comments, netizens trolling the teaser of Adipurush for their poor VFX quality made on the budget of 500 crores, and appreciating Bhediya and the VFX quality in the trailer which is not even 20% of the budget of the movie Adipurush.

What are your views on both of the trailers and VFX quality used in both movies, do let us know in the comments section below.

