Must Read! “No SRK No don” fans sys all over as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Don 3 has been the subject of conversation for over the time now, we have seen and loved the first 2 parts of the movie which had superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and now over a period of time there were news which were saying that not SRK but actor Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the news Don in the the movie Don 3.

Yesterday team Excel dropped the announced video of the movie Don 3 with only number 3 in the motion poster, well today the makers have dropped the introduction video of the new Don from the new Era and that is actor Ranveer Singh. Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over, on one side where the fans are showering all the love for the actress Ranveer Singh being the new don on the other hand there are many who are not happy and saying they want only SRK as the new Don.

In these comments as we see many are saying that they really cannot see other actors as the Don and they want only SRK, few are saying ‘No SRK no Don’ . Indeed the actor Ranveer Singh is looking supremely hot as the new Don and he has indeed grabbed the attention as the new baddie.

What are your views on the reaction of the fans as the actor Ranveer Singh is the new Don and how excited are you for the movie Don3 which is coming in the year 2025, do let us know in the comment section below.

