Must Read! “No SRK No don” fans sys all over as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced

Team Excel announced new Don for the upcoming installment of the movie as that is Ranveer Singh, check out some of the mixed to negative comments coming from the fans
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Don 3 has been the subject of conversation for over the time now, we have seen and loved the first 2 parts  of the movie which had superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and now over a period of time there were news which were saying that not SRK but actor Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the news Don in the the movie Don 3.

Yesterday team Excel dropped the announced video of the movie Don 3 with only number 3 in the motion poster, well today the makers have dropped the introduction video of the new Don from the new Era and that is actor Ranveer Singh. Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over, on one side where the fans are showering all the love for the actress Ranveer Singh being the new don on the other hand there are many who are not happy and saying they want only SRK as the new Don.

Also read – (Hawwt! Here are times actress Akriti Singh raised temperature with her hot looks)

In these comments as we see many are saying that they really cannot see other actors as the Don and they want only SRK, few are saying ‘No SRK no Don’ . Indeed the actor Ranveer Singh is looking supremely hot as the new Don and he has indeed grabbed the attention as the new baddie.

What are your views on the reaction of the fans as the actor Ranveer Singh is the new Don and how excited are you for the movie Don3 which is coming in the year 2025, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Exciting! Vivek Oberoi joins the cast of Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller reportedly titled ‘Hero No 1’ by Jagan Shakti )

Ranveer Singh RANVEER SINGH MOVIES Don 3 Shah Rukh Khan Excel Entertainment Farhan Akhtar Don 2 Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! “No SRK No don” fans sys all over as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Don 3 has been the subject of conversation for over the time now, we have seen and loved the...
Must Read! Shiny Ahuja’s plea for 10 years passport renewal gets approved by HC after conviction in the 2011 r**e case
MUMBAI: Shiny Ahuja made an impressive debut in the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and never looked back. People sat up...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant Nishant Bhatt to have a special role during the finale
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama gives a ultimatum to Malti Devi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: To The Rescue! Ishaan to come to the college to search for Savi on Shantanu’s order
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Dhruv's life takes an intriguing turn after Maharaj’s murder in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's captivating time-travel romance drama 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare,' starring Ishaan Dhawan as...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! “No SRK No don” fans sys all over as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shiny Ahuja
Must Read! Shiny Ahuja’s plea for 10 years passport renewal gets approved by HC after conviction in the 2011 r**e case
Vivek Oberoi
Exciting! Vivek Oberoi joins the cast of Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller reportedly titled ‘Hero No 1’ by Jagan Shakti
Akriti Singh
Hawwt! Here are times actress Akriti Singh left us speechless with her hot looks
Aamir Khan
Exciting! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3rd January?
Ileana D’Cruz
Aww! New mom Ileana D’Cruz shares first picture with son Koi Phoenix Dolan, check it out here
Ranveer Singh
Must read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Ranveer Singh’s success ratio