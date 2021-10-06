MUST READ! Nora Fatehi was associated with THIS profession when she was a teenager, calls it a 'very difficult' job

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular personalities in the entertainment world.

She is famous for her amazing dancing skills.

The actress remembered about her waitressing days in Canada. She took it up as a ‘side hustle’ when she was a teenager. She called the job a ‘very difficult’ one. During an appearance on Star Vs Food, Nora talked about working as a waitress ‘on and off’ from the age of 16 till she was 18. She said, “It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations.”

Further, the actress added, “But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time.” Nora was also asked how she maintains her figure. “I come from a culture where (being) skinny is not good. We really love thickness and curviness in female bodies. For me, I am always trying to be thick and curvy and put on weight. That’s a cultural mentality that we have, that’s why we are constantly eating,” she said, adding that their meals comprise ‘big breakfasts’ and ‘big lunches’.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. Next, she will be seen in a special number in Satyameva Jayate 2.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES