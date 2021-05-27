MUST READ! Not Diljit Dosanjh but THIS actor was the first choice for movie Udta Punjab

MUMBAI: Released in the year 2016 Bollywood movie Udta Punjab which throws light on the drug issue was loved by the fans all over. The movie was appreciated for its amazing story telling, great performances, and intense drama. Shahid Kapoor to Alia Bhatt everyone's performance was loved by the audience.

For all the Udta Punjab fans here is the news, did you know Diljit Dosanjh part was first offered to actress Saif Ali Khan. Yes you heard right Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi cop character Sartaaj was first offered to Saif Ali Khan. Saif denied, later he did a Punjabi cop role in web series 'Sacred Games', where his name was also Sartaaj.

Indeed, Saif Ali Khan was tremendously loved by the fans for his web series and his role in Sacred Games as Sartaaj, but what do you think if the actor would have been casted in the movie udta Punjab, would he had given justice to the role. Do let us know in the comments section below.

Udta Punjab was a black comedy, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. It is loosely based on and revolves around the drug abuse by the youth population in the Indian state of Punjab and the various conspiracies surrounding it. It was Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures and it features an ensemble cast consisting of Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

