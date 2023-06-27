Must Read! “Not expected this from you Nora, this is vulgarity” netizens trolls Nora Fatehi for her video

MUMBAI :Actress Nora Fatehi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry, over the time with dance numbers and her hot looks she has created her huge fan base who always looks forward to the new pictures, posts and projects of the actress.



Over the time she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling videos and now this new video of the actress Nora Fatehi is getting viral all over the net, indeed Nora Fatehi is looking supremely hot and she has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the fans are praising the actress for her hot dance moves but there a few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that they are not at all happy with this dance video and the outfit of the actress, many people are saying that this was not expected from the actress Nora Fatehi and this is called cheapness and vulgarity.



What are your views on the actress Nora Fatehi and this dance video of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

