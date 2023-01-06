Must Read! Not just Amitabh Bachchan, but these veteran actors in their late 70s and 80s are also actively working

MUMBAI : When we talk about the veteran actors who are actively working, the first person that comes to our mind is Amitabh Bachchan. He is 80 years old and currently has no big projects lined up like Ganapath and Project K.

But, not just Amitabh Bachchan, there are many other veteran actors who are in their late 70s and 80s and they are also actively working. Check out the list below...

Sarita Joshi (81)

Sarita Joshi is known for playing the role of Baa in Baa Bahu Aur Baby. But, she has been a part of many Hindi films and in the last few years, she has featured in movies like Roohi, Simmba, and others.

Dharmendra (87)

Dharmendra has three films lined up. He will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ikkis, and Apne 2. He was also seen in the OTT series Taj this year. Well, the actor is also very active on social media and gives his fans a lot of updates about his life.

Sharmila Tagore (78)

After a very long break, Sharmila Tagore made her acting comeback this year with the film Gulmohar. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to see her in movies.

Kabir Bedi (77)

Kabir Bedi is known for his amazing looks. Even at the age of 77, he can give young actors a run for their money. The actor was last seen in the film Shaakuntalam.

Kamini Kaushal (96)

Yes, even at 96, veteran actress Kamini Kaushal has been working. She was last seen in a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha. She also played a pivotal role in Kabir Singh.

