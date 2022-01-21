Must Read! Not Nargis Fakhri, THIS actress was the first choice of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Rockstar’ movie

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film ‘Rockstar’ that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead tells the story of two doomed lovers, and remains one of the most iconic movies in the history of the Hindi film industry. It has all the right ingredients - love, affection, obsession, passion, emotion and paranoia - that pierced the hearts of everyone who have watched it.

It gave Ranbir the much-needed boost in his career and cemented his foot in the industry. But did you know Nargis was not the first choice for Rockstar and Deepika Padukone wanted to be a part of it?

Well, this interesting fact had come to light when Imtiaz Ali penned a heartfelt note for Deepika on her website.

The director narrated his first meeting with the actress in the note that read, "She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I was the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes that looked as if they knew."

"None of Deepika’s movies had been released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew," he added.

