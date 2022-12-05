MUST READ! Not trying to get a physique like Tiger Shroff – Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor is one of the most dashing and sought after actors in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: AUDIENCE VERDICT! After applying sindoor will Abhimanyu don a mangalsutra like Arjun Kapoor in Ki and Ka?

While he has delivered some dynamic performances on the 70 mm, his personal life is also under scrutiny by the paparazzi as he paints the town red with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Recently, Arjun shared some of his transformation pictures which are attracting an amazing responses from his fans. While there are many who are in love with his amazing transformation, there is a section of the audience who are trolling him.

Opening up about the inspiration behind his desire to get fit, the actor said that it comes from his work and that he wants to earn the love and respect of his audience again.

"For me, the audience is sacrosanct. I didn’t do it for any other reason," the actor said while out shooting for his next film in Manali.

Arjun also went on to clear the air that he is not trying to get a bulked-up physique, much like his fellow B-town star, Tiger Shroff. "I am not Tiger Shroff. I accept that. I’m not attempting to be. He is unique in what he does. I want to be the best version of Arjun Kapoor that has been loved by audiences," he said.

Also Read:Good News! Malaika Arora spills beans on her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor, details inside

This is not the first time the actor has managed to shed excess pounds. Before his Bollywood break, Arjun lost around 50 kgs. The actor has 'Ek Villain 2', 'The Lady Killer', 'Kuttey' and 'Kaneda' that are in the pipeline.

CREDIT: TOI

