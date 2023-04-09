Must read! "Now we can expect Darr 2" netizens reacts as Sunny Deol and Shahrukh Khan patches up in this viral video

There are many pictures and videos that are floating all over where we see actor Sunny Deol and Shahrukh khan were seen meeting and hugging each other. Fans are not keeping calm but have some hilarious comments and reactions
MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol is riding on the success of Gadar 2, the movie has Crossed the mark of 500 crores, and it is unstoppable at the Indian Box Office. Recently we have seen the cast celebrated the success of the movie once again and this time rhe pawas from Sunny Deol and family.

We can se many pictures and videos that are floating all over the internet, as the event was attended by some great names from Bollywood like, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, and others. 

Well the red carpet caught fire when the Kong Khan superstar Shahrukh Khan attended the event along with his queen Gauri Khan. Well as we all know there were many news and reports which were hinting towards cold war between Sunny Deol and superstar Shahrukh Khan during the movie Darr. And now the presence of the superstar surprised everyone.

The fans all over are very happy to see both these superstars hugging each other. They are showering all the love and have their point of views. Many said after all we all are one family of Indian industry, also few are saying they want them in one movie. Also many said now Darr 2 can be possible. 

Well what are your views on the video of two superstars meeting each other and do you want them to star in a movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

