Must read! OMG 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi and director Amit Rai reveal if Adipurush's backlash made then nervous

MUMBAI: OMG 2 has made close to Rs 80 crore at the box office. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi have a huge hit on their hands. The movie is going super steady at the box office. The collections might surge once again during the coming weekend.

Also read - Must Read! OMG 2 director Amit Rai on working with Akshay Kumar, “No one can beat him in time management”

The best part is that the fans, critics and general public have said that the film deserves a U/A certificate to reach its target audience, the teens and audience. They have even slammed the Censor Board for chopping off the movie, and given this A certificate.

Talking to BollywoodLife, Amit Rai said, "We had the belief that the A certificate was wrong. We are glad that our belief has resonated with everyone. I do not wish to say much. Almost everyone is of the opinion that OMG 2 deserved the U/A certificate." Star Pankaj Tripathi who plays main role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal said that the story is an important one for society.

He further said, "The writing of OMG 2 was exceptional. My personal belief is that the world of Twitter varies from on ground reality. The real world is far better."

Of late, we have noticed a tendency where a part of social media is doing excessive policing of films. It has gone to the extent that religious ideologies of actors are discussed and debated upon.

"I believe that the philosophy of Sarvadharma Sambhav applies in the world of films. Some people might not see things in that light but I believe in this principle. On a film set, everyone religion notwithstanding prays to Lord Ganpati before we begin a day's work. I do not have an idea on this world of Twitter. I believe people who live in India are like sugar that has melted in a cauldron of milk. Once melted, you cannot remove sweetness from the milk. I feel films should have this sweetness of diversity, which is India," said Amit Rai.

We also asked Pankaj Tripathi how it was to work with Akshay Kumar. The jugalbandi between the two was superb. He tells us, "It was terrific. Amit had made the mood with his writing. We had a smooth experience working together. It was fun. It was Akshay Kumar who narrated the film to me. It was Shandaaar." The two also praised casting director Indu Sharma who handpicked actors to suit the milieu of the film.

We also asked if the backlash to Adipurush left them a bit anxious. Amit Rai tells us, "Of course, that film faced issues as some people did not like the language. It was about Ram, this is Mahadev. I was a little fearful, I won't lie."

But Pankaj Tripathi dismisses all this. He told us, "I did not have any fear. I feel we give too much importance to a marginal number of people. Who are these people? None of them watched the movie. Everyday I read stories citing sources from CBFC. I wonder which sources they were? Hardly few people had even seen the trailer. Amit is the biggest Shiv Bhakt I have ever seen. He took the script to Mahakal's Temple to seek blessings. Yeh Twitter ki nakli duniya, please do not take it seriously. Social media has become like a jhunjhuna (baby's toy) for some. It can be used in a wonderful manner but the nonsense pervades more."

The success of OMG 2 has proved that if a maker is confident there is no need to shy away on making films taking references from Indian mythology or spirituality.

Amit Rai tells us, "The moment we shy away from saying my mother is my mother we falter in life. In comparison to India, America is a newer nation. Our culture is termed as Sanatan because it is so ancient. It teaches us to live on belief and not restrictions. When we are part of a religion that teaches inclusivity in such a wonderful manner why do we shy away from it."

Also read - Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection 7: Sunny Deol starrer continues its fantastic run; Akshay Kumar’s film slows down a bit

He says if people do not understand their roots they won't get anywhere in life. "You can refute written texts saying they are incorrect or biased but how do you disbelieve something carved in stone. Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha found place in our temples. In olden days, temples brought people together. We ignored it, that is our fault."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life







