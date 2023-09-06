Must Read! OMG 2 gets a new release date and Animal gets postponed

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi Starrer OMG 2 gets a new release date for the month of August and Animal starting Ranbir Kapoor get shifted
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 10:15
new release date and Animal gets postponed

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie of actor Akshay Kumar OMG 2 is much awaited and much talked about movies. The movie which is equal of OMG which had Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the leading role is also grabing the attention of the fans because of some amazing BTS pictures directly from the sets of the movie.

And now today finally officially the new release date of the movie has been announced, OMG 2 will be releasing on the big screen on 11th August.  Yes you heard right 11th August is the date for Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi Starrer OMG 2, and on the other hand Animal which has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role which was supposed to release on 11th August get shifted.

Animal which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga will not be releasing on 11th August now and the new release date is still awaited from the makers of the movie

No doubt OMG 2 and Animal are two of the much awaited movies and the fans are eagerly looking forward to both of these movies

What are your views on these changes of release of these two movie and for which movie are you excited for, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

