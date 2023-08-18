Must Read! With OMG 2 getting a great response; here’s a look at the success ratio of Yami Gautam

MUMBAI: Yami Gautam is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. In the past few years, she has left a strong mark on OTT with her films like Ginny Weds Sunny, Bhoot Police, Dasvi, A Thursday, Lost, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Finally, after four years, she got a theatrical release with OMG 2 which has been doing very well at the box office. Also, the actress’ performance in the film is just fantastic.

Yami started her career as a television actress, and made her Hindi film debut with the 2012 release Vicky Donor. In these 11 years, she has been a part of many Hindi films from which 12 were theatrical releases.

From those 12 films, six movies (including OMG 2) did well at the box office, and six failed to make a mark. So, if we look at the success ratio of the actress it is 50% which is quite good. It is higher than many other actresses of her league.

We can surely call Yami one of the most successful actresses of this generation as her last three theatrical releases, OMG 2, Bala, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, all have been successful ventures. In fact, Uri was a blockbuster.

Currently, Yami has one film lined up titled Dhoom Dhaam. It will get an OTT release, but let’s hope that we get to watch the actress more on the big screens.

