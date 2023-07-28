Must Read! Before OMG 2, these films faced issues with CBFC

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has been in the news for the past few days because it is reportedly stuck with the CBFC. According to reports, CBFC has asked for 20 cuts in the movie and is giving the film an ‘A’ certificate. However, it is said that the makers of the film want a ‘U/A’ certificate and discussions are still going on.

But well, OMG 2 is not the only film that has faced issues with CBFC. Earlier, many films had problems getting a certification from the board. Check out the list below…

Bandit Queen

Well, it’s not that the films released in the past few years are facing certification issues. In the 90s, Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen also had problems with CBFC. Reportedly, the film faced issues with CBFC because of nudity and a rape sequence in the film. It was a movie which was made in 1994 but got a release in India in 1996.

Udta Punjab

How can we forget Udta Punjab? The Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer was about drug abuse in Punjab. CBFC wanted 90 cuts in the movie and the makers were not okay with it. Later, the Bombay High Court ordered the film’s release with just one cut.



Paanch

Anurag Kashyap is one of the best directors we have in the industry. But, his first film never got a theatrical release. We are talking about Paanch which was not certified because of the violence, the depiction of drug abuse, and bad language in the film.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Lipstick Under My Burkha, which had won many awards at the international film festivals, was not given a certification by CBFC because they felt that it’s a ‘too lady oriented film’. The makers went to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal and it was cleared with an ‘A’ certificate.

Padmaavat

There were many controversies revolving around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. CBFC was not happy that before certification the movie was shown to a few journalists. But, later it was released and the board ask to change the title of the film from Padmavati to Padmaavat.

